We need to pass the National Popular Vote compact. Apply the one-person, one-vote principle to presidential elections. Guarantee the presidency to the candidate who gets the most votes nationwide. Give candidates a reason to campaign in all 50 states.
(6) comments
That's fine, the whole national election would be New York and California against Florida and Texas. No fifty state state election as promised.
The only illogical conclusions are those you often bring to the comment section. Why do you claim that this LTE is Bidenesque? Does this also mean yours are Trumpesque?
Mr. O’Brien,
I don’t know if the headline is your doing or the FNP’s. Maryland has already adopted the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact.
Mr. Derwood,
Obviously you are a Democrat and Biden supporter. Someone with a limited comprehension of the remarkable brilliance that led to the formation of our ‘republic. :A system that recognizes that people have varying belief systems and, as best as possible, allows all to enjoy the liberty and freedom of their beliefs while being united for defense. commerce , and. uniform justice.
Since the majority of people are Christian we should be a christian nation. Since the majority of people opposed abortion it should never have been allowed. Since the majority of people opposed gay marriage, it should never have been allowed. etc., etc..
On those points I would agree with you But the illogical conclusion that if a President was elected by a national popular vote they would campaign in every state I cannot. It is strikingly illogical and Bidenesque in its lack of critical thought.
The Founding Fathers set this country up to specifically NOT be a Christian nation, because they saw the inherent danger in allowing one belief system to rule over all others. In fact, one of the Founding Fathers, John Adams, signed the Treaty of Tripoli which specifically states "The United States is not, in any sense, a Christian Nation." And as for your comment on abortion, most polls show that the majority of people want access to safe and legal abortions. Same applies to gay marriage.
This comment of jsk's is so absurd that it makes no sense to respond. Maybe 5:00am is way too early for jsk's brain to engage, who knows.... It is good for a belly laugh though, if that's what it's purpose was.....
