It appears that one of the most serious aftereffects of the pandemic and other economic disasters is the shortage of workers for various businesses and facilities in Frederick. We read every day that qualified employees are being sought for a variety of positions, and that the work force of many different venues need help ...now. This deficiency definitely requires thinking outside the box and adopting new practices for securing workers.
First, many who would take jobs have no way to travel where jobs are located. The county needs to be inventive and expand bus routes and times to accommodate those who need to reach employment.
Now for the most difficult option, places that desperately need help must think creatively about recruiting new workers. Do they need day care? Stipends should be offered. Salaries must include needed benefits. Withholding money that would not be taxable to the employee could be paid directly by the employer to schools, credit card debt, various stores, insurance, etc. Perks are invaluable, especially for those with families.
Indoor pool parties, group dinners and other entertainment are just some of the “treats” that might entice new workers. New practices regarding longevity of employment should be rewarded. Sharing work hours with flexible schedules should be explored.
People who are new to our shores need classes to learn the language. Help with housing is a possibility. The old benefits that we older workers were entitled to are antiquated and definitely need to be updated to meet the need of younger potential employees.
Those who have the responsibility of hiring need to be creative and innovative, and it may be painful, but maybe for a short time, their raises should be temporarily withheld until their work force becomes stable. Creative thinkers and retired executives might join forces to expand on the above ideas.
Closed minds and reluctant CEOs will continue to have problems if they are not willing to rethink how more available workers can be recruited. Oh, another word of caution: Remember that it takes cooperation, kindness and consideration on the part of both employees and employers to match jobs and people, and some give-and-take will go a long way to finding satisfactory solutions that will be acceptable to both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.