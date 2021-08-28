We appreciate the request for specific examples of policies or laws that allow racial discrimination or promote racial inequality in Frederick County (Specify racist rules so they can be revoked, Aug. 10).
We point first of all to the 287(g) program, which Sheriff Jenkins has been running in the county since 2008. That federal program was designed and intended to assist federal immigration enforcement officers in finding and deporting undocumented immigrants involved in criminal activities. The purpose was not to encourage racial profiling, but that has been the outcome in Frederick County. Two lawsuits successfully proved racial profiling on the part of county law enforcement officers acting under the authority of the 287(g) agreement. In neither case were the people arrested engaged in criminal activity. This is among the first law enforcement programs that must be permanently discontinued.
A second institution that deserves scrutiny and change if not elimination is the School Resource Officer program (SRO), established by Frederick County Public Schools in 1995. According to a report in the FNP on Sept. 1, 2020, the program is perceived by non-white students to be intimidating. Sirad Hassan, a lead organizer of the student/alumni group, End Racism FCPS, wrote in an email to FNP: “The presence of SROs perpetuates the dehumanization and criminalization of Black and brown students across the United States and in Frederick County.” Despite a town hall held in late August 2020 and much discussion in the community, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced that 16 law enforcement officers “are preparing to welcome students” (FNP Aug. 12). Non-white students’ voices are ignored. Systemic racism remains entrenched.
There is some good news that seems in conflict with the above examples. FCPS now has a Racial Equity Committee charged with identifying discrimination or harassment, raising awareness of implicit bias, and eliminating or mitigating racial inequity or its effects across the entire school system. The Frederick County executive has a chief equity and inclusion officer (Michael Hughes) and an equity leadership team that promises to “Ensure that the Frederick County Government prioritizes, institutes, invests in, demonstrates, and sustains a systemic commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB).”
Frederick County Council member Kai Hagen plans to introduce a bill to establish an Office of Equity and Inclusion, which will include the County Executive’s Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer, and a county advisory commission. We hope that bill will be on the council agenda in September.
We continue to call for our community newspaper to actively support these initiatives.
