Associated Press writer Calvin Woodward strikes again (Frederick News-Post, April 25), accusing Trump’s “American exceptionalism” of what his investigative column exudes — “conceit.” All his exhaustive investigation shows is that we have a sudden and unexpected health crisis.
From that he concludes the current administration should have been able to “prevent” the crisis and otherwise immediately "cut citizens a check" to compensate them for its consequences. I would suggest Woodward places too much trust in what human institutions are equipped to do and misses the mark on our real problem.
I believe in American exceptionalism because it comes as close as humanity can get in this modern world to a nation under God. America is blessed with the values, people and resources that make it possible. Woodward is correct in pointing to an “invisible enemy” within that should concern us. However, he fails to identify the real invisible enemy — the secular humanistic idea that would induce people to a self-imposed slavery under some 1984-like ism. American exceptionalism gives us the freedom to do what we should do and can do under God.
It is ironic that people who imply they could do a better job of saving lives in this crisis are much the same as those that support assisted suicide, abortion and the general abuse of humanity’s ability to procreate. Their false notion of what it means to be free is directly related to the relativistic thinking that is the trademark of the real enemy. Yes, there is a truth that trumps Trump, but it’s not the alternative that Woodward presents in his scathing, self-serving critique of Trump.
After Trump suggested medical professionals should research injecting disinfectant and penetrate the body with UV light to treat the Coronavirus he lost all credibility becoming totally irrelevant as a leader but extremely frightening.[scared]
Putting aside religion it's necessary to be able to believe each other and act in a moral way. If not, we as a nation will never be great and it is really not a religious issue as anyone can be honest and moral. In fact, right now it's the Evangelicals that are supporting the most dishonest and immoral POTUS that we have ever had.
DickD
You forgot another group' From a recent real clear politics survey:
"he president gets particularly high marks from those who identify as devout Catholics, as 63 percent of that subset approve of Trump."
Jim's LTEs get published in the FNP for our infotainment about every other week, yet certain people claim the FNP does not publish non-secular views.
The article in question simply laid out many of the mistakes our country made in dealing with the pandemic - some of which other countries avoided - and one of which was to elect an incompetent leader. With Jim's focus on morality and spirituality, to me it is remarkable that he ignores that our "exceptional" leader is so clearly lacking in both.
threecents
No. The article was political. It used this unprecedented crisis as a way to further a political narrative. A back door way to try to attack those who believe in what was "American Exceptionalism."
And if the people most centered on spirituality and morality chose President Trump what does that say about his opponents.
It says that they are more moral than the Evangelicals that support Trump.
Spoilers alert: People most centered on spirituality and morality did not choose Trump.
I believe the writer is implying that a lot of people have been infected with TDS since she lost in 2016 and should seek medical attention in the form of safe spaces through November. Possibly even longer than that since the Democrat party will be having their funeral in the second week of that same month. I most certainly agree with the writers conclusion.
Strange that you would because Trump just exploded this week end when he heard his poll numbers and threatened to fire his campaign manager.
Mr. Devereaux,
You will get your typical backlash. Not surprising public was first as she recoils at the mention of God. Certainly the troop will follow. But that underscores your point.
We consider the rise of human secularism to be the enemy. Others like Bosco, in this forum, consider the belief in a mythical being to be an enemy and roadblock to their freedoms.
The real "hidden enemy" is our irreconcilable differences. A divided house cannot stand. We throw money at our problems knowing full well we are on a troublesome path. Or chose leaders we do not normally follow. Not allowing the slightest sign of waiver out of a pure defense of rights and liberties mode.
The real invisible enemy is that we are no longer a united country. And as we see people continue to try to push God out of the public square it will only intensify. Easter week I wrote a letter to the editor about the history of prayer in this country and how, even if you do not believe in God, could it hurt, if we asks for prayers that week That is when the pandemic was at it's height. The letter was not printed and I have noticed prayer is seldom mentioned in the FNP pages..
Jim, You have my thoughts and earnest wishes.
It's so nice to know that as a Evangelical you can support the most immoral, most in competent and biggest liar of any POTUS.
Jim, You have my thoughts and earnest wishes.
The democrats thoughts and prayers for the (every)day: Dear God (even if you don't exist), please destroy America so that it makes Trump look bad. Democrat wishes for (every) day: I wish more Republicans would die of this flu so it would give us a better chance of winning since we can't win in a fair Election.
If Trump opens everything too early he will be shooting himself in the foot.
prg: You've got it exactly backwards, all the destroying and hate is coming from DJT and his sycophants, like you. If you're unhappy with life in America today blame the one's who caused your dilemmas, not democrats.. There's a good reason why your side can't win a fair election and you know that reason.
Prg, You are thinking of the Republican goal to destroy America when Obama was president. Don't you remember McConnell congratulating himself for keeping Republicans from working with Democrats because the stated main Republican goal was to keep Obama from having success? That was the birth of obstructionism.
https://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/12/republican-party-obstructionism-victory-trump-214498
Here you go. http://www.joeydevilla.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2009/10/ObamainDeepImpact.jpg
