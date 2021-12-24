January is approaching; it’s time to forgo writing those resolutions and think of something different and doable. So this year, let us all substitute “ideas” for resolutions.
Sit down with pen and paper and think of some brand-new ideas that you, your family, your friends, your neighbors, your coworkers might consider to make 2022 a more enjoyable, more meaningful experience. And think BIG.
No idea should be discounted because, when offered, it can be modified and changed. Being a senior and realizing that I may not have the luxury of unlimited time, I very often sit and try to think of projects, activities, happenings that I can accomplish and see a finished plan. Some of my machinations are just that, they are fine ideas but, alas, they are just too involved, too costly, or there would not be enough interest.
But some make the cut, and I write them down, modify them, and then offer them to the people who might also be interested. You can do the same. Instead of those pesky resolutions that you read or hear people encourage you to make, use your imagination, your know all, your talents and offer suggestions that will make your life and the life of others more enjoyable and more meaningful. For example, everyone needs a good laugh. So get your colleagues to send a joke each week to one another.
Yes, some will be old, won’t make you laugh, but everyone is making an effort to participate and to make the days brighter. What about a book exchange? How about trying a new recipe each week? How about taking up a new hobby, not alone, but with a buddy? And have you thought about organizing a ‘buddy system” — calling a friend or relative on a regular basis just to chat? You, my friend, are an idea factory just waiting to be fired up and start running. So forget all of those resolutions that sound righteous but last just a short period of time. This year, think of ideas. It’s more useful, more helpful, more creative and you can make them happen.
Alice L. Haber
Frederick
