It looks like fall football, be it at any level up through the pros, is unlikely to happen, although there may be a way for the pros to salvage some semblance of a season, borrowing from the NBA and NHL “bubble” approaches (not MLB’s plan to play at all stadiums).
By pairing up the AFC and NFC divisions, East with East, North with North, etc., the NFL can set up four bubble sites, one for each divisional pairing. Within each pairing, play two games apiece with your three normal conference rivals, and one game with your four rivals from the other conference, a total of 10 games per team.
To extend to 14 games, have the East and North, and the South and West, within each conference play one game apiece at the home team’s corresponding bubble site. For playoffs, accept the top two teams within each division, then use the model from the FIFA World Cup, where East-1 plays North-2, North-1 plays East-2, South-1 plays West-2, and West-1 plays South-2, the division winner being at its home bubble.
Do this per conference, for a total of eight games the first playoff weekend. Winners pair off next, giving four games the following weekend (East-North winners, South-West winners, each conference), two games the next weekend (conference championships), then finally the Super Bowl. All games throughout the season, including playoffs, remain at bubble sites, with the option of limited, socially-distant fan seating.
By restricting the teams to their bubbles, all players can be tested weekly for COVID-19 and, hopefully, any spread kept under control. This would yield 18 weekends of football, which could be stretched over 20 weeks with a mid-season bye-week as well as the traditional bye-week before the Super Bowl. This would cover the normal September through January time frame, not bad given the COVID restrictions that will still be in place.
Raymond Gallucci
Frederick
Personally couldn’t care less if football ever comes back. Any activity that sets 20 minutes left on the clock and then 2 minutes later says 1-1/2 minutes left and prohibits the evening news from airing on time should be limited to airing on ESPN and other all sports stations.
