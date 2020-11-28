I know many of us are tired of sitting in front of screens, both computer and TV. But I encourage you to watch County Executive Jan Gardner’s “State of the County 2020 — HOPE: Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, Equity” video, which is available on the Frederick County website.
It was well worth 35 minutes of my time to see this well done, visually striking, account of Frederick County.
We may be in the worst of times, but our county is certainly among the best places to be. Thanks to all of the county administration and employees who contribute to the good of the order and for keeping us moving forward.
Rose M. Woodsmall
Woodsboro
