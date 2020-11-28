I know many of us are tired of sitting in front of screens, both computer and TV. But I encourage you to watch County Executive Jan Gardner’s “State of the County 2020 — HOPE: Health, Opportunity, Prosperity, Equity” video, which is available on the Frederick County website.

It was well worth 35 minutes of my time to see this well done, visually striking, account of Frederick County.

We may be in the worst of times, but our county is certainly among the best places to be. Thanks to all of the county administration and employees who contribute to the good of the order and for keeping us moving forward.

Rose M. Woodsmall

Woodsboro

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!