I’m answering the letter (Where’s the list of Biden’s accomplishments?, Oct. 7) with the list from Wikipedia just in case you don’t have easy internet access, in contrast to a mere veiled hostility toward anyone who gets things done in office.
From Wikipedia:
Joe Biden got a law degree in 1969 and was elected the year after to local office (the County Council of New Castle, Delaware) and then to the U.S. Senate in 1973. He is the sixth-youngest person elected to the Senate. He remained in office from 1970 until 2016.
He served in the Senate, first as a member and then the chair of the Foreign Relations Committee. He opposed the Gulf War in 1991 and supported Yugoslav intervention. He is pro-NATO, that post-WWII association of our allies that has resisted Russian expansion in Europe. He chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee 1987-1995 and dealt with drug policy, crime prevention, and the protection of civil liberties. As a senator, he led efforts to pass the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act and the Violence Against Women Act. As vice president, he oversaw infrastructure spending in 2009 to re-employ citizens after the Great Recession caused by Bush’s deregulation spree and his disastrous Iraq War. The Obama administration passed the 2010 Tax Relief Act, the Budget Control Act of 2011, and the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012, all of which brought us up from the economic hole the previous administration dug us into.
There are plenty of reasons to hate him: Communists and/or Putin’s circle do (Biden is pro-NATO); those who have committed mass shootings do (Biden led the Gun Violence Task Force); those against health care for everyone (the popular Affordable Care Act that has resisted numerous repeal campaigns from the dogwhistle ideologues), or those against a strong America. Biden has dealt with national emergencies such as the one we’re faced with now.
Cathy Bodin
Emmitsburg
(41) comments
Great letter, Cathy! Go Joe!!!
When I read this over the weekend I knew right away the lefty trolls would be all over it. TDS at it's best. The hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds.
Did someone say “hypocrisy”?
Was that Mitch McConnell flip-flop on considering Supreme Court justices in a presidential election year? Or, Lindsey Graham saying " you can use my words against me" he would not support a Supreme Court nominee in the months leading up to a presidential election?
It’s not months but days.🤷♂️ I guess they feel their cult leader won’t be reelected.
https://thehill.com/homenews/media/517247-video-of-lindsey-graham-arguing-against-nominating-a-supreme-court-justice-in
The optimistic view: what could happen if Biden wins big
Biden has been consistently ahead in the polls. Instead of predicting 'Doomsday,' here are the good things that could happen if Biden defeats Trump.
What could happen under Biden's presidency
With control of the White House, Senate and House, the Democrats enact major economic stimulus legislation and extraordinary COVID-19 spending in Biden’s first week.
By the Fourth of July recess, Biden has also shepherded through a historic government reform bill that enlarges the Supreme Court to 13, puts 15-year term limits on the Justices, adds 45 seats to the House of Representatives, gives statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, and abolishes the Electoral College. The disproportionate power of rural (white) voters that has ruled American history will be diminished, the winner of the popular vote will always be elected president and the Supreme Court will be less susceptible to extended one-party dominance.
By the fall of 2021, COVID-19 vaccines have been deployed widely enough so that the school year begins in nearly routine fashion and the working world continues to normalize. With marginal help from some dissident Republicans, Democrats pass significant expansion and protection of Obamacare, criminal justice reform and start reversing Trump’s climate change setbacks.
Discouraged by party infighting and the loss of power, GOP Senators from the blue or purple states of North Carolina, Wisconsin, Ohio, and Pennsylvania resign. With the new seats from D.C. and Puerto Rico, Democratic control of the Senate is all but guaranteed for the next two or three cycles. The added seats assure the Democrats will have a majority in the House for several more years at least.
2020 elections:First, stanch the Trump bleeding. Whatever progressives think of Biden, we can't sit out 2020.
More importantly, the demography of America will be more accurately represented than ever before.
All the election results in this daydream are what today’s polls would predict.
The legislation is all realistic, even probable, except, perhaps, for D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood. The whole picture is more likely than the "Doomsday Scenario" of Trump calling in the tanks to protect him in the White House.
So, as we enter the final phase, Democrats and Trump’s other opponents should be motivated by hope as much as fear — motivated to vote, volunteer, donate, argue and cajole.
The legislation is all realistic, even probable, except, perhaps, for D.C. and Puerto Rico statehood. The whole picture is more likely than the "Doomsday Scenario" of Trump calling in the tanks to protect him in the White House.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/opinion/2020/10/05/biden-winning-good-things-could-happen-if-he-wins-column/3562049001/
I know. Couldn't you just spit when people start with how Joe hasn't done anything.
Well, I would like to see what infrastructure was done in 2009 that we can see the results of today. Pitouwee!
Yup, compare that to Trump's big infrastructure plan release. You know, the one that was to be announced in 2017, then 2018, then 2019 and now. Oh wait, another misleading plan or outright lie. Interesting opinion from 2018. https://www.cbpp.org/blog/trumps-bait-and-switch-on-infrastructure
You're describing some very specific behaviors; is that what you imagine?
So do any of you have demonstrable proof that Joe Biden is a pedophile, or is that projection I detect in you?
@jth7100
You and I both know they have no proof of anything they ramble on about, they think of something in their imaginations and decide it's real. Then they come here and post it, making themselves look like fools. We are constantly fighting with them over reality because they concoct some very odd realities for themselves and think we critical thinkers are just going to go along with them..LOL
Projection yes and deflection from themselves, yes I can see that in their comments.
Well done, Ms. Bodin! [thumbup][thumbup]
Awwww. So cute that 45s fanboy club is out in force to defend the indefensible, pander a bunch of fallacies, and attempt to bully those of us who are sane enough to know 45 is nothing but a charlatan, hell bent on destroying everything to enrich he and his nasty family.
The 47 years he spent in public life fit into two thin paragraphs with zero content taken from Wiki, you’re kidding right? What isn’t mentioned is how he and his family (Hunter included) got so rich or that his racist statements outnumber his accomplishments by a long shot.
Piddle...you have a rap sheet for your guy, not a list of accomplishments. Child rape? Yep. Sex assaults. Yep. Tax evasion...surely, nonpayment for services rendered by thousands of his vendors? Yep. Mafia ties? Yep. Fake Einstein visa for hooker wife? Yep. Pu**y grabbing? Yep. Racist? Big yep there. Liar? Duh. Discriminatory landlord practicies against minorities. Yep. KKK backing? Yep. Nazi party backing? Yep. Both those not disavowed? Yep. Pornstar paying? Yep. Russian collusion. Yep. The list...errr...rap sheet goes on.
Look Greggy has been triggered. Ha, Greggy is The Party’s lead swallower. Yes, he can regurgitate The Party’s talking points.
Piddle...you want to know the real TRUMP story...here it is. I know you won't read it because you have cognitive dissonance and Dunning Kruger Effect warping your pea brain...and you don't want to shatter your little world where racist narcissism is acceptable. So...go ahead...maybe (likely not) you'll learn something we all know valready and know you can't stand https://www.vox.com/2016/7/25/12270880/donald-trump-racist-racism-history
They don't care.
Trump's wealth increased by $1.6 Billion during his four years in office. How's that tickle your bubbles pd??? https://www.forbes.com/sites/danalexander/2020/09/11/trumps-businesses-raked-in-19-billion-of-revenue-during-his-first-three-years-in-office/#4e4a02be1e13
Difference, Trump did it legally. Wheezy used the power of his office, but that is ok with you.
"Legally" you say.... Fat chance! Read the source then send him your wallet, he'll take "good" care of it....
Legally, eh? Then why all the investigations, stonewalling, subpoenas he won't honor, and tax statement refusal to disclose? Why has his $73 million refund been STILL not resolved after 9 years (taken up well before he was elected...so no blaming retaliation there). You still support a child raping liar who pays porn stars while his kid nurses. So..you have that. Enjoy..
Oh look it up anywhere. There's a word limit on letters.
And most of all Biden will restore decency to the White House
Not if there are any little girls around it whose hair he hasn't sniffed yet.
Or any hookers, child molesters, and perverts either, right CD??
Or teens trump peeps at naked at his pageants...or the one he paid to shut up he raped? How are those Epstein connections on that aspect too of child sex ring connections...and that he is photographed all cozy with him even though he lies that he ever met him? Child predator...that is Trump.
Bosco...you though of it, so you must have a familiarity with sniffing bike seats.
Doctor Fed Up Greg F sez.... Bosco...you though of it, so you must have a familiarity with sniffing bike seats.......no more than your familiarity with the poo you sling with most every post. [lol][lol][lol][lol][ninja]
CD, maybe he wasn't caught sniffing little girls bicycle seats, that may have been Clinton. Wasn't it Biden who likes to have kids sit on his lap and stroke the hair on his legs? Yeah, that's it.[ninja]
BOSCO, shame on you!!! ([lol][lol][lol][lol][lol])
Wheezy is the perv!!![thumbup][thumbup]
Yeah, he restore decency alright. Ask Tara Reid about decency. What about his racist comments (you ain’t black)? What about his blackmailing of Ukraine to get a prosecutor fired? He knew the Russians were meddling in the 2016 election and that Hillary paid for dirt from the Russians, but did nothing. He called Trump a xenophobe for closing travel from China during the initial stages of the China virus, but his plan is the same as Trumps. Joe stole (plagiarized) that as well. He won’t bring decency back he will make it worse.
According to the Dims, those are all just distractions and conspiracy theories.
TDS has burrowed so far into their brains that they are willing to vote for socialism and a puppet president. I wonder how many of them have bothered to read the Bernie-Biden manifesto posted on Bidenz website - all 110 pages of it?
[lol][ninja]
Trumps tax pages....all 15 years of them....whatever bake-o.
"Abandon hope, all ye who enter here" are the words posted above the gates to hell. There's a message in those words for you bosco... Better vote for Joe is you want salvation.
,Throw that kool aid away pd, it just ain't working anymore. People, and I mean the GOP people with a lick of sense have abandoned the liar in chief.
Trump was a fanboy of child rapist Epstein...so piddle, you are who you associate with...and given his assault charges, porn star payouts and child rape kit you should start looking in a mirror.
Yeah, and Bill Clinton flew on Epstein's "Lolita Express" 26 times, not to mention all the other times he met with his good buddy for underaged girls. Your point is.....?
CD...we are in the present...and recent history. Whataboutism....let's talk about whatabout tax fraud?
CD [offtopic]
First, you ought to at lease be able to get the name right when you push your QAnon nonsense. See https://www.politico.com/news/2020/05/15/tara-reade-left-trail-of-aggrieved-acquaintances-260771 . As to the other claims, more garabage with no proof. But keep telling yourself it is factual pdl, at least two other commenter will support you so you can all feel better.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.