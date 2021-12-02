Now that the state will get millions in “infrastructure” money, it’s time to enlarge Interstate 270/U.S. 15 to four lanes north and south from the Montgomery County line to the Pennsylvania border.
We don’t need any more delays or studies from Annapolis or Washington. And it’s time they stopped treating Frederick County like a stepchild compared to Prince George’s or Montgomery counties.
Merrell D. Wilson
Frederick
