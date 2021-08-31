This is in response to a letter from Philip Catron, "Gov. Hogan's divisiveness continues." Do you have clean water to drink, a means of waste disposal, a fire department and ambulance response service within minutes of an emergency? Did you contract diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles, mumps, rubella, polio, or chickenpox? I did not. I remember my mother literally dragging me screaming and pleading across the floor of the Health Department at that time in the basement of Winchester Hall for my vaccines. Thank you, mom.
Did you participate in mandated attendance to education facilities? Have you had a tetanus booster in the last 10 years? When was the last time you took an antibiotic? Did you use the entire prescription per the directions? Do you eat raw pork?
Did you read the column by Dr. Anita Sircar? (As a doctor, I’m running out of compassion for the unvaccinated)
Masks do work as a resistance to transmission like distancing and washing your hands. The virus is small enough to pass through most mask fabrics but it's usually attached to mucus that will not pass the fabric. Yes, messaging changes thanks to those refusing to resist transmission providing hosts for the virus to mutate; seventh grade, 10th grade and college biology.
My parents were part of the greatest generation, growing up during the Great Depression. My father and uncle were veterans. Americans.
Thank you, Gov. Hogan, our previous governors, state and local health departments, NIH and WHO.
We've been invaded again. It's not readily visible but identified. Resistance to aiding and abetting is not an inconvenience. Before any other designation, I'm an American, vaccinated, mask wearing and looking forward to my booster.
