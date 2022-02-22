I have lived and worked in the city of Frederick for 30 years. I am strongly opposed to the planned 300-unit residential development at West College Terrace and West Patrick Street, the current location of Terrace Bowling Lanes.
Census data for 1990 indicate the City of Frederick had a population of 40,148 people. Census data for 2020 show the population grew to 78,171 people. In other words, the city of Frederick’s population increased 95 percent in 30 years.
Frederick city roads carry too many vehicles. In 1990, a four-lane road was plenty. That is no longer true. In 2022, the Golden Mile has “an average daily traffic volume of 50,000 vehicles” (according to the Frederick Business, MD official website). Fifty thousand vehicles travel the Golden Mile every day! Enough is enough!
Instead of a residential development at West College Terrace and West Patrick Street, please turn this plot of land into a public library or a community center or something to improve the quality of life for the people who live here.
High-density housing is not what this neighborhood needs!
