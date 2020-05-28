County Executive Jan Gardner and her comrades in the County Council have proven once again they are not for the people. This county and the state are suffering enough due to the virus. What does our county executive and four of the council do? They increase property taxes.
As if what she did by not opening the county was not enough, she decided not to go by the governor's reopen policy, but conferred with the leaders of Prince George's and Montgomery counties.
She ignored our own county council without conferring with them and just made up her mind based on a conference with two counties whose numbers are outlandish. She said she based this on numbers, however the hospital is not at capacity nor has it been at capacity. Unfortunately our numbers show that over 80 percent are from the nursing homes, not the general public.
People know what to do to protect themselves, it has been drummed into our heads from the start. If you are still not up to venturing out and want to stay safe, then stay home and only travel for necessities like food, meds, etc. But for those who want to open up and venture out safely, they should be able to do so. Businesses should be able to open and safely do business.
If you think there will be no piper to pay for this free money we are getting, you are wrong. I believe people would rather be working as usual instead of taking handouts. There will be changes in the way we do things that is a given. But unless we start opening up we will not be able to try the things we need to do this properly. While the rest of the state opens up and gets back to business, we continue to stay closed. Open the county Ms. Gardner based on the governor's guidelines. Oh, and thank you and the council for raising our property taxes. I'm sure the people appreciate that.
(1) comment
It's amazing how so much of what you wrote is wrong. But, oet's just talk about property taxes. The rate was lept constant - that means no increase. What increased (in some cases) was property value. Isn't that why folks by property? Would you rather have values go down.?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.