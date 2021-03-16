The plans to develop high-occupancy toll lanes for the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270 won’t solve traffic congestion in Bethesda nor help commuters from Frederick. We know wider roads will mean more drivers, not less. Instead of relieving gridlock, expanding roads trap more Marylanders in their cars, risking lives, increasing harmful air pollution and destroying our environment.
Despite lacking a final environmental impact statement and reliable toll revenue projections for the multibillion dollar Capital Beltway project, Gov. Larry Hogan has selected the Australian company Transurban, for Phase 1 of development. Now, only approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works stands in the way of this wasteful project moving forward, which could be as soon as April.
Each year, pollution from vehicles cuts short an estimated 58,000 lives. Motor vehicle crashes each year kill an estimated 40,000 Americans and seriously injure 4.5 million. And, transportation is now the state’s leading source of carbon pollution.
To add insult to injury, while Gov. Hogan has stated that the expansion will come at “no net cost” to taxpayers, it’s unlikely that the tolls will cover the project. A recent study estimated that the project could require a government subsidy between $482 million to $1 billion.
The COVID-19 pandemic has provided us with an opportunity to rethink the way we get around. With a national infrastructure bill forthcoming, why not take this chance to reimagine our transportation system to help residents of Frederick, and all Marylanders, drive less and live more?
It’s time to put an end to ineffective and harmful highway boondoggle projects, including the Capital Beltway expansion. Instead, let’s focus on fixing the crumbling roads and bridges we already have and invest in healthier, cleaner transportation options. Let’s reduce the need to drive, while electrifying buses and cars — so the easiest, cheapest and most pleasant ways to travel are also the cleanest and healthiest.
Emily Scarr is the director of Maryland Public Interest Research Group (PIRG).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.