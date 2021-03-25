Any traveler of the segments of I-495/I-270 under consideration for Phase 1 of the Managed Toll Lanes Study experiences tremendous delays and exasperating congestion every weekday of the year. These segments have been identified as one of the most congested transportation corridors in the United States. The expansion of these roads is the County Executive’s and County Council’s highest priority for improvements in the Interstate system in Montgomery County.
Ms. Scarr (Highway boondoggle bad for Frederick, March 16) states that the improvements will not solve traffic congestion in Bethesda, but the project does not even go through Bethesda. The report for this project shows travel times cut by more than half during evening rush hour between the American Legion Bridge to the I-270/I-370 interchange, a savings of 17 minutes. This will clearly help people from Frederick traveling to our area.
What these improvements will do is reduce traffic congestion in a corridor that handles over 250,000 vehicles every day; provide advantages in travel time for emergency vehicles, transit users and carpoolers at no cost; reduce travel time to non-toll payers and improve the movement of goods and services. The project eliminates more than $1 billion of public funds in maintenance and replacement costs, including the replacement of the American Legion Bridge. Implementing the P3 project with private funds will free up resources for the maintenance improvements that the writer and all users of the transportation system want.
The major benefits to Frederick County residents will be seen in Phase 1 North, which will be the subject of the second major environmental study as part of the P3 Program.
Air quality will improve as vehicular pollution is worse when vehicles crawl at speeds of 15 mph or less without the toll lanes compared to the 40 mph if the project is implemented. Accordingly, environmental pollution is not a valid argument against the project.
As for toll collection, the selected developer has current experience with the operation of similar toll lanes in northern Virginia and is willing to take the risk. If revenues fall short, taxpayers will not pay.
For all these reasons, private investment in the expansion of our overcrowded infrastructure is a good deal. Write to your elected officials and let the Board of Public Works know of your support.
Edgar Gonzalez is the executive director of Suburban Maryland Transportation Alliance
Edgar Gonzalez
North Potomac
