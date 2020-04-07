History offers hope in our current crisis — especially here in Frederick. This city responded during one of the worst health care crises in American history. During the Civil War, Frederick became one vast hospital.
After the Battle of Antietam in September 1862, this community of 8,000 souls became home to an additional 10,000 wounded and sick soldiers. Dozens of buildings were converted into makeshift hospitals and the U.S. Army constructed two tent field hospitals on the outskirts of the city to care for the wounded. Frederick residents came out to help with whatever they could find: water, food, bandages a caring hand. We see the exact same thing happening around the world in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the first year of the Civil War, lack of preparation and forethought caused thousands of needless deaths. The same might be said in 2020. History will ultimately be the judge. Leaders rise to face unprecedented challenges. Gov. Larry Hogan and Dr. Anthony Fauci are two shining examples. In the Civil War, it was Major Jonathan Letterman, the medical director of the Army of the Potomac who developed the same systems you see deployed in response to our current-day crisis. Tent hospitals established in areas of intense outbreaks. Convention centers converted into temporary hospitals. Medical personnel were recruited out of retirement and from medical schools. Triage used to decide which patients get treatment in a life or death situation — it’s the Letterman system adapted for our time.
Systems bring order out of chaos. Prior to the Civil War, there simply was no infrastructure to deal with a major conflict or outbreak of disease. If there is any silver lining in America’s bloodiest conflict, it is medical advancements.
Rest assured, there will be advancements that result from our current crisis that will help us deal with future pandemics. There is hope in history — if and only if — we learn from it.
David Price
Executive director of the National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick
