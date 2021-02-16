History will not for forget “The Big Lie.”
Abraham Lincoln once said, “From whence shall we expect the approach of danger? Shall some trans-Atlantic military giant step the earth and crush us at a blow? Never. All the armies of Europe and Asia...could not by force take a drink from the Ohio River or make a track on the Blue Ridge in the trial of a thousand years. No, if destruction be our lot, we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of free men, we will live forever or die by suicide.”
On Jan. 6, Donald Trump held a "Save America" rally in Washington that resulted in insurgents taking the Capitol. The insurgency resulted in five people dying, including one police officer and over 140 officers injured. Trump was then impeached for the second time, and at the impeachment trial, 43 senators found him not guilty, saying he was out of office, thus voting for suicide.
When 43 senators voted not guilty, they were, in essence, saying it was alright that the "very stable genius" attempted disenfranchisement of our election, hence our democracy. The same party impeached a former president for lying about consensual sex and then condoned an insurrection for political purposes. The party will forever be aligned with the “The Big Lie” and the Jan. 6 insurrection on our Capitol. They witnessed the fire and turned their backs on the Constitution.
Suppose a person charged with attempted bank robbery asks for the same punishment that the "very stable genius" received for impeachment. The attempted bank robber argues that he was not successful, not unlike the president's attempt to disenfranchise the election, and he had left the scene of the crime. In that case, you may say that dismissing attempted bank robbery is different. You would be correct; there is a difference. The person who is trying to rob the bank was trying to steal your money. The "very stable genius' was trying to steal our democracy.
(8) comments
"The party will forever be aligned with the 'The Big Lie' and the Jan. 6 insurrection on our Capitol." Yet Rs will tell you, the D party has problems too. Ok, but which identity would you prefer people identified you as, and does it involve a hairy costume and horns? Yet Rs seem to prefer the bovine path. Get a civics lesson, everybody.
The only "Big Lie" is the one being told by Donald Trump. And it all started with Obama was not a U.S. citizen. Trump is incapable of telling the truth.
As someone pointed out to me, it is common for a doctor to lose their license over misconduct even if they stop practicing before being charged. The point is you do not want that person being placed into that situation again.
Well written letter, thank you. Being spineless and refusing to stand up for the country is unforgivable, especially when you are simply poitically motivated and won't admit the truth. In my mind, McConnell typlifies this as he verbalized Trump's role and guilt but did not show leadership to his party - instead, he made a flimsy and transparent excuse for voting to aquit.
What a bunch of hooey. Of course history will forget.....or erase it. After all, there was no WWII, all confederate history is being erased, 9-11 never happened, Neil Armstrong never walked on the moon.....
I'm assuming you don't believe any of that from what looks like a sarcastic post. And you are wrong - history and people have not forgotten any of that. Those who chose never to believe it in the first place may not accept the truth, but most of us are not like that. Most of us know and will remember what happened in 1-6-21, and 9-11-01. We know that the Union won the Civil War (though remnants of it remain today and we still have a lot of work to clean up the mess THAT left) and that the Holocaust was real. The goal is to keep the truth out there, never let it die, and work to correct the mistakes of the past. The work never ends.
Brookhawk - [thumbup][thumbup]
It was all filmed in a TV studio in the PIng Pong Pizza basement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.