On behalf of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee, I urge Gov. Larry Hogan to heed the requests of the Maryland Association of Elections Officials, the League of Women Voters, Attorney General Brian Frosh, and many others to implement mail-in voting for the Nov. 3 election.
Ordering the in-person polling places to remain open for both early voting and on Election Day is impractical and dangerous. Jurisdictions are already announcing that they have to consolidate locations because their boards of election can’t get enough poll workers to staff them all. School buildings, where many precincts go to vote across the state, will be closed — as well they should be. As Maryland’s COVID cases are on the rise, voting in person presents a public health risk that we cannot take.
And what happens when some voters refuse to wear a mask to the polls? We have seen enough violence from “anti-maskers” at retail stores to know that we can probably expect belligerent unmasked voters to likewise behave badly: to cough on poll workers, spit on paperwork, and otherwise endanger their neighbors. Why invite trouble?
Voting by mail is obviously safer, and it’s also less expensive than what the governor is proposing. By automatically mailing all voters the application for a ballot, instead of the ballots themselves, he potentially doubles the cost to the taxpayers. The Maryland Association of Elections Officials says that where this system has been tried, it was found to be “costly, inefficient and unsuccessful.”
And it’s already confusing to people. Voters are expecting to receive their ballots as they did for the primary. A large number of citizens who watch the governor’s press briefings in an effort to stay informed are convinced they heard him say that he has directed boards of election to “send mail-in ballots” to all voters. The part about “applications” was easy to miss; imagine how confused people may be who aren’t as tuned-in to politics or don’t have the luxury to watch mid-day briefings.
This is a lose-lose. There is no valid reason for such a complicated and expensive process — unless, of course, the whole point is to confuse and endanger voters enough to keep them from voting at all.
Deborah Carter is chair of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee.
What happens if almost all ask for a absentee ballot? Do you still have all of these voting locations open?
Have any of these people who are afraid to vote in person been to WalMart, Home Depot, or Giant since March?
How is that vote by mail primary in Democrat run NYC going? Google that if you want a preview of November.
[ninja]
Even if everyone masks up (which won't happen) It is guaranteed that some people - including some of the mostly elderly election workers - will get very sick because of voting in person. It is only a matter of how many. I don't want that on my conscience, so I will vote by mail - whether or not that is the only option.
Maybe it's not fear. Maybe it just seems sensible to avoid something if possible. Walmart ships and has pickup, grocery stores have pickup and deliver. Friends shop for friends at risk. There are people who are careful, because basically, *nothing has changed* We just got bored.That's not a good reason to risk lives anywhere but America.
@bosco
There is a difference between whizzing through the Walmart and managing, in general, to stay away from others and standing in line for possibly hours to vote. That said, we could/should set up drive-by voting to keep people safe and we could develop protocols that would keep people safe. The problem will be consistency and guidance.
As with all of these changes, it would be helpful to have more staff and voting booths to make it feasible, but no state seems to be positioned to do any of that. Hence, vote by mail is more practical.
Drive by voting is a great idea! [thumbup]
I was thinking the same thing!
If the simply process of filling out an absentee ballot request is too burdensome or confusing for the potential voter, or if an individual isn't "tuned into" politics, perhaps that citizen shouldn't be voting in the first place--after all, wasn't it Jefferson who said "A well informed citizenry is the best defense against tyranny."
@dabittle
You seem to not know about the history of Jim Crow and poll taxes of the past, do you?
Wasn't it Donald Trump that said absentee voting is fraudulent? Wait a minute, Donald Trump votes by absentee ballot.
Yet another asinine attempt to disrupt and encourage fraud into our election process
@timberman
Proof? Sources cited?
If you don't have that, you should probably not just make stories up whole cloth.
Flooding the county with ballots is not a good idea.Plenty of opportunity for mischief. Send ballots to those that request them, ie absentee process, A mass mailing would not guarantee election integrity. When were the voting roles last "refreshed" ??
Are you afraid out of state or dead people will vote? [lol]
As usual, this writer is coming way out of "left" field. The Postal Service has lost billions of dollars over many years. They can't run their own operations yet the Democratic party is trusting them two fairly assist in the national election that will shape the course of this country. Corruption at its finest.
With all due respect niceund, and in fairness to the Postal Service, if the unreasonable burdens that Congress placed on the Postal Service were lifted, the Post Office would be making money. Who provides 100% pension funding for 75 years? Nobody.
However, I do have my concerns on mail-in voting based on what we saw in the special election for Elijah Cummings seat in the 7th district. Many ballots were either not delivered, delivered to the wrong address, in the wrong language, etc. Mail-in voting is not the same as absentee voting, where the voter requests a ballot, and then returns the ballot after recording their vote(s). Absentee-style ballots would be far more secure.
SMH absentee ballot is not the same as mail in voting. The only difference I see is whether you request the ballot or not. You still have to be registered to vote and swear under penalty of law that you are eligible to vote. And there's been no significant evidence of voter fraud.
Where did you get that from? Stephanie Akins and Jessica Wehrman had a article on April 27th that states that the special election for Cummings went smoothly.
@niceund
Wrong.
The Postal Service has been set up to fail for a minute. But, don't let facts get in the way of your right-wing narrative. The Postal Service is not allowed to operate at profit. Because of that, they have to estimate up front what their ability to provide service is and charge that rate for stamps. Additionally, they have had to fully fund their pensions years in advance unlike anyone else.
It is not mismanagement. It is an attempt of privatization.
Last week not weldon
I agree 100% and sent a letter to the Governor last Weldon this very subject.
