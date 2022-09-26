The Smarter Growth Alliance for Frederick County is a coalition of local and state organizations representing approximately 16,000 members and supporters in Frederick County. The alliance includes Clean Water Action, the Climate Change Working Group, Envision Frederick, Mobilize Frederick, Plant the Light, the Sierra Club, Catoctin Group and the Sugarloaf Alliance. We are writing to encourage the public and the County Council to support the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan as recommended by the Frederick County Planning Commission. The Sugarloaf plan is a preservation plan for the south-central part of the County, with a goal to “[p]rotect and enhance the area’s natural resources and environmental assets, including its forests, waters, biodiversity and wildlife habitats.” That area includes Sugarloaf Mountain, the Maryland Monocacy Natural Resources Management Area, and the Monocacy National Battlefield.

Here is a link to the current draft of the Sugarloaf plan: https://frederickcountymd.gov/8046/Sugarloaf-Area-Plan

