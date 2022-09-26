The Smarter Growth Alliance for Frederick County is a coalition of local and state organizations representing approximately 16,000 members and supporters in Frederick County. The alliance includes Clean Water Action, the Climate Change Working Group, Envision Frederick, Mobilize Frederick, Plant the Light, the Sierra Club, Catoctin Group and the Sugarloaf Alliance. We are writing to encourage the public and the County Council to support the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan as recommended by the Frederick County Planning Commission. The Sugarloaf plan is a preservation plan for the south-central part of the County, with a goal to “[p]rotect and enhance the area’s natural resources and environmental assets, including its forests, waters, biodiversity and wildlife habitats.” That area includes Sugarloaf Mountain, the Maryland Monocacy Natural Resources Management Area, and the Monocacy National Battlefield.
The Sugarloaf plan is the first of 10 small area plans envisioned in the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which was adopted by the current County Council in 2019. The Sugarloaf plan is one of three “treasured landscapes” proposed for the county in the Livable Frederick Master Plan. We highlight the need for a fair and transparent process for this plan and each of the future plans the county will develop.
The Planning Commission’s recommended northeastern boundary is Interstate 270 from the Montgomery County line to the Monocacy River. This boundary has been in place for more than 50 years. The plan’s other two boundaries generally follow the Monocacy River and the Frederick/Montgomery County line to form a rough triangle of 19,719 acres, less than 5% of the county’s total 436,880 acreage. The plan’s northeastern boundary is most vulnerable to development. Currently there is no infrastructure and high-density development on the west side of I-270.
The plan’s Rural Heritage Overlay Zoning District places environmentally protective restrictions on the area and should include Sugarloaf Mountain to ensure its long-term preservation. These overlay restrictions do not affect residential or agricultural land uses but would prohibit environmentally disruptive uses such as gun ranges and rubble fills.
We support the preservation goals of the Sugarloaf Plan, the I-270 boundary, and the overlay district. We believe that the intense growth pressure in the southern part of Frederick County makes it imperative that the County Council pass the Planning Commission’s recommended Sugarloaf plan.
Ingrid Rosencrantz has written this letter in collaboration with representatives from Clean Water Action, the Climate Change Working Group, Envision Frederick, Mobilize Frederick, Plant the Light, the Sierra Club, Catoctin Group and the Sugarloaf Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.