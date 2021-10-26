I was so impressed and amazed at how spectacular the statue of famous native designer Claire McCardell looks on the Carroll Creek. I love history and I love when we honor those that have made an impact on our society. I love it when we can honor those that are still living to enjoy it. I am sure Claire is smiling ear to ear in heaven.
Huge kudos to those that made this a reality.
So, when will we give the same honor to my father, current state senator and former mayor, Ron Young, who just turned 81. Are we waiting for him to pass away? Because he is in great shape and that might be a long time. World-famous local sculptor Toby Mendez is ready to create a sculpture on the creek from my father if there is a desire to do so.
Now, at times, I have been my father’s biggest critic and he mine, but he has earned this recognition and has earned the right to see it while alive. Heralded as a “gem” of downtown, the redeveloped Carroll Creek has attracted no shortage of acclaim and attention.
The 1976 flood devastated much of downtown Frederick, causing between $5 million and $25 million in damage, according to estimates published by The News-Post. Remember, Mayor Ron Young was 36 years old at the time of the flood. Many communities locally and nationwide have looked to Frederick’s design as a model for their own flooding solutions. Conceptual plans emerged by the late 1970s, but construction didn’t begin until 1985. Part of the delay stemmed, in part, from raising the money necessary to pay for the $60 million project.
Yes many people helped contribute to the Carroll Creek project’s success and there is more to do, but Ron Young was the cheerleader from the start in 1976. He has never stopped, 45 years later. So, here is the question, what are we waiting for? I and my brothers will write the first check.
Blaine Young
Frederick
