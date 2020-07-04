In these troubling times, there is a crying need to respect a segment of our population that is not mentioned. This group is the Native Americans. These people have been abused physically, mentally and financially. While they may not actually have been slaves, they have been abused in the past and continuing now.
Today, “Indian Land” is restricted to a reservation, with limited opportunity to achieve the “American way of life.” Poor education and heath services continue to restrict opportunities for the Native Americans.
While protests for “Black Lives Matter” are certainly needed, the cause that “Native Americans Lives Matter” receives no attention. The American Indians need for greater national resources and support to achieve equality go unmentioned.
The disrespect of the Native American people continues by the use of a totally derogatory title that is still used and even glorified in our nation’s capital. The use of the offensive name “Washington Redskins” must not continue. Team management continues to insult the American Indian. Owner Dan Snyder said in 2013 he would never change the name. This is another form of racism. The country is renaming schools and roads, but not the Redskins.
The name of the Washington NFL team is offensive and shows how far our country needs to go to be a country for all its people. This disrespect of a community of people shows that perhaps only violence can raise the level of equality for all.
Bill Topolewski
New Market
