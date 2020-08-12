One hundred years ago, the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was adopted and women gained the right to vote. Think about that – it’s only been 100 years.
George Washington was elected in 1789. Neither he nor any president elected for the next 130 years had to persuade a single woman to vote for him. Happily, that’s now changed. This year, no candidate in the United States can get elected without seeking and earning the votes of women.
Voting is the best way to celebrate the centennial of women’s suffrage. Because of COVID, however, voters need to consider their safety. Voters have three options. Many people will show up at polling place on Nov. 3. Those voters will be wearing masks and maintaining social distance, and they will be greeted by poll workers who will do everything they can to keep the polling places safe for all.
Fortunately, voters have two additional safe options. Voters can use early voting sites, which increases safety by reducing crowding at polling places on Election Day. Voting by mail is the safest of all because those voters are not in polling places at all. Voting by mail requires a little planning, because voters in Maryland need to ask for a ballot to be sent to them. Requests for ballots are available through the Board of Elections website, elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html. The deadline to request a ballot isn’t until near the end of October. The sooner voters ask for a ballot the better, however because the Board of Elections needs to have time to make sure that every voter gets a ballot.
Let’s do it safely, but let’s all vote in 2020 to honor our grandmothers, great-aunts and every foremother who fought for and got women the right to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.