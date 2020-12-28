I read a recent story in The Frederick News-Post about the possibility of dedicating the basketball floor at T.J. High School in honor of former longtime, hall of fame coach, Tom Dickman.
As the Hood College president who hired Coach Dickman to lead our initial men's basketball program, I was invited to attend a surprise reception and celebration seven years ago after a game at TJ High School to recognize Tom's exceptional career. It is unfortunate that this well deserved designation has not yet materialized. On that February evening in 2014, Blaine Young offered congratulatory remarks and then spoke of the challenges to receive official approval and monies necessary to fund the project.
I told him and other officials I knew that during my career I was involved in a number of similar projects and that the approval process need not be cumbersome and the costs can be modest. I even committed to writing the first check. I now repeat my offer and urge school officials to finalize this long overdue recognition of Coach Dickman.
Ronald J. Volpe is president emeritus at Hood College
