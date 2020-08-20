Aug. 18 marked the centennial anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The legislation that gave women the right to vote passed Congress on June 4, 1919, but it took over 14 months to obtain the necessary ratification of 36 states. Maryland’s General Assembly rejected the concept on Feb. 24, 1920 and did not ratify it until March 29, 1941, becoming the 40th state to do so.
Earlier this year, many women throughout Maryland and the nation had been planning centennial celebration activities in order to commemorate those brave women who endured both physical and mental abuse while fighting for a fundamental constitutional right. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited these celebrations to virtual events.
As we look back at the environment of 1920, we witness several parallels to issues that we are struggling with today. To begin, during the height of the suffrage movement (1918-1919) there was a worldwide influenza pandemic. Over 675,000 individuals in the U.S. and over 50 million died throughout the world. The ability of the suffragists to get their word out was severely limited by the pandemic.
Nevertheless, they persisted!
The first two decades of the 20th century produced one of the largest waves of immigration in our history. Consequently, by 1920, the political and social climate became nativist and the concept of restrictive limitations based on religious and ethnic grounds became increasingly popular. These sentiments resulted in the Immigration Act of 1924, which curtailed the number of immigrants allowed entry into the U.S. through national origin quotas based on the 1890 census population.
As we contemplate how to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the 19th amendment and the courageous women that fought for it, in a COVID-19 world, we must turn our attention away from parades, rallies and other unhealthy events. The best possible way that we can honor these women is to continue their work.
The right to vote is under attack. We have been cautioned about post office shut downs or slow downs. Mail may not be delivered in a timely way. The limited polling places are likely to be overcrowded, understaffed and unsafe.
There are those who are attempting to disenfranchise recent immigrants who have become U.S. citizens as well as others from minority communities. This violates what our suffragist grandmothers fought for as well as our basic constitutional rights.
If you would like to celebrate the passage of the 19th Amendment, the best way is to ensure that everyone who is eligible to vote can do so easily and safely. Please share the following information on how to request a ballot with family, friends and neighbors. Online: elections.maryland.gov or text to-“VBM” to 77788. Mail or fax your completed ballot to Frederick County Board of Elections, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick, MD, 21702. Fax: 301-600-2344 Phone: 301-600-VOTE (8683).
Karen Lewis Young is a Democrat who serves district 3A in the Maryland House of Delegates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.