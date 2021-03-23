Hood College is such a gem in our community. I have enjoyed sports events, concerts, talks, theater performances, conferences and hosting international students in the course of the nearly 30 years I’ve lived in Frederick. I always run into someone I know from the community when attending. Even this year, it’s been a place to walk (masked) and see folks I know from around town.
Last month, professor Emilie Amt posted a phenomenal essay about Hood College’s history on her blog. A week or so later, a Baltimore radio station aired an interview with professor Amt and her colleague, Professor Terry Anne Scott. Don’t miss the chance to learn about this important Frederick history and see how that past carries through and means so much for our community today. (See Slavery and the Roots of Hood College - Emilie Amt and Hood College's Slave Roots: Lessons For Today's Reckoning on Race, WYPR ) The interview isn’t identical to the blog post; especially don’t miss the last third of the interview in which the historians talk about topics many people struggle with like streets and schools named in honor of people who enslaved others.)
Thank you, Hood College and historians Amt and Scott. Keep helping make Frederick a great place to live, helping us grow in our understanding of the history that happened here, and helping us see how relevant it is to all of us today.
