For the past several years, I would buy numerous flowering plants and many vegetables from various high school horticulture departments around Frederick County.
This was a great way for me to fill numerous planters and the gardens around my yard and patio areas. It was a true win-win. I could purchase good healthy plants at reasonable prices. Lately, I was wondering, with all Maryland schools closed, what to do?
Last Sunday, I was biking around Frederick High School and past their greenhouse, and wow, their plants were gorgeous. I believe Maryland Public Schools are closed until at least May 15. Would teaching staff and possibly some students be able to sell their plants to the public?
Naturally, we all would be wearing protective face masks and gloves and stay at a 6-foot distance.
I sure hope that we can all purchase these flower and vegetable plants that many hard-working students have grown.
Susan Chapman
Frederick
(2) comments
Naturally, we all would be wearing protective face masks and gloves"....I wonder why one would need to wear gloves while purchasing plants - other than to keep your hands from getting dirty? [cool][ninja]
Good question. I too have looked into the FHS greenhouse and wondered if there was some way to buy any of the plants in there.
