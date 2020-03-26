I applaud the United Way of Frederick County for establishing a relief fund for those suffering financial hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak (“United Way launches relief fund,” March 20). However, I take issue with one statement in the article. Ken Oldham, president and CEO, indicates that United Way hopes to disburse the funds raised as quickly as possible, and hopes to issue the first checks in the next few weeks.
Weeks? The article reports that even before the COVID-19 shutdowns, nearly 40 percent of Frederick County households could not afford basic necessities. People need help right now.
If I can issue a check in a single day, why does it take the United Way weeks to do so?
