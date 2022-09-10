A debate between gubernatorial candidates Dan Cox and Wes Moore could be very helpful to voters. It could inform us of their stances on specific issues, let us see how they perform under pressure, and also give some indication of their civility when dealing with opposing ideas.
I hope the two campaigns can get together and agree on the rules for the debate. Once those rules are established and the candidates agree, there should be some means to enforce them. The losing candidate in the presidential race two years ago set an extremely bad example in the debates by ignoring the agreed-upon rules and limits. Because of that, I suggest that the moderator in the gubernatorial debate have a button that will silence the microphone of any candidate who goes over the agreed time limit. Better yet: There could be an automatic timer set to cut off a microphone when the time is expired.
