The opening statement of Anadi Naik’s June 20 column “We are all connected” is misleading.

He wrote: “This has been a hot spring in Frederick.”

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

I can’t understand it. Things people can see right in front of their eyes….and they still deny it. But….if you are a MAGAT that’s what you MUST believe. It’s all a big hoax that the Libbies and the MSM are perpetrating on the people, part of the Deep State and the FBI and the DOJ and Dr. Fauci with his vaccinations and masks and staying out of crowds. Just Liberal Propaganda. But AOC told us early in 2019 that Climate Change and Global Warming would be critical in 5 years because of cows farting. Hahahahaha. On the other hand though, remember when the ponds would freeze over and we went ice skating every winter? How long ago was that? And the hottest 4 years were in the past 5 years? And the hottest global average temperature days in history was just a few weeks ago? And smoke from Canadian wild fires is enveloping the Earth? Naaaa! Lies lies lies.

Boomer631B
Boomer631B

This letter is right on point... it is like that big snow storm that is about to hit the super hyping of weather stories as if we all know that climate cycles from year to year and especially over centuries... so no surprises this year. Hot July after a relative cool June and a cooler than normal April and May.

TrekMan

Right on Mr. Trunell - I thought the same thing when I read Mr. Naik's column. The Libbie's get all a-spun up when they hear stuff like it's the hottest summer on record stuff. In actuality, the Heat Index in the 1930's was higher than it is now!! It's funny how the Libs get all spun up over climate change when they can't even do the common sensible things like getting people to stop driving cars by building walking and biking trails to the stores and to downtown. Forest for the trees!!

