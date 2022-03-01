The city’s downtown hotel project is much improved on what it was. Currently some $70 million of private investment is to be supported by $4.5 million of public funds, a 94/6 percentage split. When the city signed its first agreement or MOU with developer Plamondon Hospitality Partners (PHP) in December 2015, PHP was committed to raising $44 million supported by $38 million of public funds, a 53/47 split. That was a disgraceful boondoggle. And plain unnecessary as the present dollar-split shows.
Local promoters of the hotel had hoped to get tens of millions of state funds. To their credit, Gov. Hogan and some state delegates resisted intense lobbying, saying: No, hotels shouldn’t get public funds. As deadline after deadline was missed and the city-PHP agreements were amended, the project shifted financial responsibility to the developer — slowly at first.
By 2018, responsibility for paying for the conference center was transferred from the city to PHP. The developer then was putting up about $50 million to $22 million of public funds for a 69/31 private/public split. Of that $22 million about $16 million was a city commitment to build an underground parking garage and structural platform to support the hotel.
There was never an announcement, but now, officials say, economical surface parking will substitute for the expensive underground works, reducing the public tab from $22 million to less than $5 million, most set aside for the city to buy the land.
Of course, there are other issues — compatibility with the historic district, removal of the 19th-century Birely Tannery buildings, awkward traffic access, a vast unattractive parking lot along East Patrick Street, but the new private/public split of 94/6 is way better for taxpayers.
However, the big question remains: Why are there any taxpayer dollars supporting this business venture? Why can’t it raise all its capital from volunteer investors and lenders?
At a recent county workshop, PHP principal Pete Plamondon said he’d recently received an undated feasibility report, which he said was “very, very positive” about the financial prospects for the hotel. But it was “confidential” he said. City taxpayers helped to pay for that report as the city granted PHP $150,000 for financial “due diligence” among other developer expenses in May 2021. Previous such reports were published. Why not this one?
Peter Samuel
Frederick
But this is not a 75 mil project anymore.
Harpers Ferry started at 75 mil and is now at $150 mil.
The plamandoons are full intending to get money from the state and the new admin next yr. we know how Ronnie young and Karen work.
Building mats have doubled. Heck, one yd of 4000 psi concrete is pushing $200 / yd.
The numbers are not transparent.
And if plamandoon has someone financing any of it - why not finance the rest?
