I read Michael Lake’s letter to the editor (Nov. 2, “I hate negative campaigning.”)
I was surprised by his take that Mike Hough’s campaign has no substance when all Jessica Fitzwater and her special interest supports can talk about is abortion and Donald Trump.
Last time I checked, this is an election for Frederick County executive, not governor or president. The county executive has no control over abortion policy and should be focused on the local issues.
I ask my fellow voters to compare the records of the two candidates.
Mike Hough has represented Frederick County in the Maryland General Assembly for the past 12 years and has served as a bipartisan leader. This is why several prominent Democrats who served with Mike Hough have endorsed his campaign.
He is proposing freezing property taxes, building roads to relieve traffic congestion, maintaining quality schools and reducing overcrowding, banning new high-density development in the county, balancing growth and preserving agricultural land.
We know what Jessica Fitzwater will do as county executive.
During her eight years on the Frederick County Council, she has voted eight years in a row to raise property taxes. When citizens began to push back, she supported legislation to hide the increases from taxpayers.
She even shockingly voted against property tax relief for veterans and senior citizens.
She has sponsored several pieces of legislation to push high-density housing across Frederick County. She even used her time at a council meeting to declare that she is a “racist” and “all white people in positions of power are racist.”
Fitzwater says she wants to “transform” Frederick County and is being funded by Montgomery County money and liberal dark money special interest groups. Mike Hough wants to save Frederick County from being transformed into Montgomery County.
The choice is clear. Mike Hough is focused on the local issues. Jessica Fitzwater is focused on being a liberal activist.
Vote Mike Hough for Frederick County executive.
Editor’s note: Clark is chair of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee
