I read a letter in your paper attacking Frederick County executive candidate Michael Hough as an extremist and partisan.
As a former colleague of Sen. Hough and as a Democrat, I assure you that neither of these things is accurate. Mike was a bipartisan problem-solver in the state Senate who was both principled and able to help reach consensus on extremely challenging issues.
I served in the House of Delegates for eight years and in the state Senate for 13 years, the last five of those as the chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee.
That committee tackled incredibly emotional and challenging issues, including drunk driving, domestic violence, criminal law and procedure, family law, corporate law, civil procedure, and so much more.
In those years, our committee passed groundbreaking criminal justice reform called the Justice Reinvestment Act, the strongest law of its kind in the nation; tackling cyberbullying; a dramatic expansion of expungement opportunities for nonviolent offenders; tougher drunk driving laws, including greater use of the ignition interlock, stiffer sentencing for sex offenders and repeat violent offenders, greater availability of treatment options for drug addiction, and so much more.
Let me be very clear. Our committee, and the Senate as a body, would never have been as successful on these and so many other issues without the incredible hard work put in by Sen. Hough.
I am proud that in the Senate, we worked together, regardless of party or ideology, to pass so many meaningful and comprehensive laws on a bipartisan basis. That would not have been possible without Mike Hough.
I want to highlight one of the laws mentioned above — the Justice Reinvestment Act.
Maryland’s law is widely considered the most comprehensive criminal justice reform in the nation.
For two years, legislators from both parties, state’s attorneys, public defenders, the Judiciary, advocates, and more undertook a comprehensive deep dive into Maryland’s systems, seeing what was working and where we could improve.
Mike Hough, with his experience in criminal justice reform, helped to lead the Senate efforts. What emerged was new law touching every aspect of the justice system, including pre-trial, sentencing, parole and probation, expungement, drug and mental health treatment, and so much more.
In my 21 years in office, there is no legislation that comes close in its breadth and depth. And this law never would have happened without the incredible efforts of Sen. Hough.
I am a Democrat and I served in the leadership of the Senate, where Hough served with honor and distinction for many years. I relied on Hough on many issues, even where we adamantly and fiercely disagreed with one another.
Mike Hough was an incredible colleague and a great friend. I believe that he is exactly the type of person we want in elected office — smart, committed, hard-working, willing to hear opinions different than his own, extremely loyal, and fiercely independent.
He will make you proud as your county executive.
Editor’s note: Zirkin was a Maryland state senator from 2007 to 2020.
