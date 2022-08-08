Starting in 2024, approximately 1,500 homes per year will be inspected without a warrant or probable cause in Frederick City, which could result in you losing your home and being reported to local authorities. Last night, the aldermen passed a draconian “Ordinance for Residential Rental Licensure and Affordable Housing Conservation Program” that mandates all rental homes be subject to random inspection.
This ordinance pours gasoline on a raging fire of inflation. According to redfin.com, the cost of purchasing a home has skyrocketed 16.3% over the past year, pricing many families, young adults and disenfranchised segments of our population out of the market.
Consequently, the rental inventory has significantly reduced as investors cash out their gains in a hot real estate market, resulting in existing rental properties raising their rent 13.8% year over year, according to point2homes.com.
A large percentage of renters are lower-income, ALICE community residents who now will have to pay license, inspection, regulatory and administrative fees in addition to shouldering the cost of rising rent from reduced inventory as a by-product of regulation-reducing investment properties.
Do we really want to give the office of the mayor (Our present mayor loves this city and its residents. However, will that be the case 10 years from now?) the power to appoint someone? Who can inspect our homes at random? Will the inspector report their findings to ICE authorities? Will the ALICE community be subject to overzealous inspectors who have partisan agendas? What are the guardrails or standards of conduct? Can the inspector go into our bedrooms at random?
The unintended consequences result in raising the cost of living for our disenfranchised population, invading our privacy, and giving power to local government to search our homes without probable cause. Choking a significant segment of our small business community with regulations, fines, fees, and administrative cost is a bridge too far.
The aldermen who voted for it will have to bear responsibility for decreasing the quality of life for our most vulnerable population.
