Starting in 2024, approximately 1,500 homes per year will be inspected without a warrant or probable cause in Frederick City, which could result in you losing your home and being reported to local authorities. Last night, the aldermen passed a draconian “Ordinance for Residential Rental Licensure and Affordable Housing Conservation Program” that mandates all rental homes be subject to random inspection.

This ordinance pours gasoline on a raging fire of inflation. According to redfin.com, the cost of purchasing a home has skyrocketed 16.3% over the past year, pricing many families, young adults and disenfranchised segments of our population out of the market.

