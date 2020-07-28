I read with interest the July 18 opinion column by Dylan Diggs, vice president of the Frederick County Republican Club. I agree with virtually everything he said. Our nation currently suffers — truly suffers — from an excess of angry partisans on both sides of the political spectrum.
The goal of too many is to vanquish the other side. Ideological purity is essential — if people disagree with someone on a political matter — too often they also disrespect that person because of their differing view. "My way is so obviously right, and yours so wrong, and this issue is such a big deal for me, that I cannot associate with or respect you."
It has become challenging for hardcore true-believer partisans to co-exist peacefully with all those "defective" people who don't view the world as they do. And they will not or cannot meet in the middle. But those with whom we disagree will not always lose a dispute with us, and we all suffer from the angry discourse created by the partisans. Progress involves compromise.
So hooray for Dylan Diggs, whose title indicates he is partisan, but who argues for civility. Not once in his letter does he demean, or even directly mention Democrats. But I am left to wonder: Did Mr. Diggs reach out to his counterpart(s) in the Frederick County Democratic Party prior to penning this column? It would have been awesome for his letter to have been co-signed with that counterpart. Or, even better, if the letter indicated that it represented the views of 100 Republican Club members, and 100 Democratic Club members. Both parties need to subscribe to civility and to acceptance that people can have differing views without necessitating win/lose outcomes. Swallow hard, partisans, and work together with those with differing views to develop reasonable improvements to the current situation, whatever the issue being discussed. Give a little, get a little. That's how we move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.