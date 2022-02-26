I’ve been going to a small church that meets in an AMVETS building, and they’re trying hard to raise money to move into a small fixer-upper church building. Then I see this article about Calvary United Methodist Church spending nearly $1 million for a new pipe organ. Let me say that again. One million dollars. For an organ.
If this was for the Mormon Tabernacle or some huge church in a major city, I could perhaps see it. But we’re talking about a church here in Frederick, Maryland.
I remember in the Bible when Mary Magdalene was admonished by disciples for wasting expensive perfume to anoint Jesus’ head, and Jesus admonished them back, saying, “There will be poor always...” I get it. We can’t solve all the problems in the world. Church buildings need maintenance and occasionally upgrades.
But then I think about how many children still go to bed hungry in Frederick. How many coats and blankets could that buy? What could the Mission of Mercy do with a million dollars? What could the downtown food bank do with that? Or the soup kitchen? What could one tiny “homeless” church do with a tenth of that money? And everyone in that picture looks so proud of themselves. I guess you’ll all argue with me. Fine. Argue away. I want to hear how people can justify this.
John Lee
Frederick
