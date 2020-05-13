American exceptionalism is often discussed as if we are different than the rest of the world, as if we are better than anyone else. When justifying our exceptionalism we often hear about an event or a period in history when the world looked up to us.
However, our history is our past. So, in our current environment, how do we define our exceptionalism? Are we smarter or better than others? Just because someone says that America is exceptional, does that make it so?
My perspective is that we are exceptional for several reasons, the first being the words found in our Declaration of Independence, that, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men [all people] are created equal…“ We know that those words were not true then, or now, but we have moved in the right direction and we will continue to move in that direction.
The second reason we are exceptional can be found in our Constitution. We have the right to our own thoughts and the ability to express them. There are many countries where complaining about the government is prohibited, and some where the complainers disappear — can you say Russia?
The third reason we are exceptional is that we had a history of standing up for human rights and freedom. We were a leader and exceptional in this regard, but I don’t think the world currently has that view.
Our history of leadership in the world has changed. George Packer recently wrote an article in The Atlantic entitled “We Are Living in a Failed State.” The article implies that the pandemic demonstrated how unprepared we were to cope with the problem. He said, “The United States reacted ... like Pakistan or Belarus – like a country with shoddy infrastructure and a dysfunctional government whose leaders were too corrupt or stupid to head off mass suffering.”
Responding to the above and similar statements, we hear that complaining about the government is something that we should not do, during this crisis. What makes America exceptional is that they have the right to make those complaints. After all, that is part of our exceptionalism.
As Teddy Roosevelt, said, “To announce that there must be no criticism of the president... is morally treasonable to the American public.”
Our response to the pandemic has resulted in the United States having about one-third of all coronavirus cases, and 28 percent of all of the deaths. Considering that the U.S. population is less than 5 percent of the world population, those are exceptional numbers, but in the wrong direction.
We will start to be exceptional again, when we live up to the words in our Declaration of Independence and stand for the rule of law. It is a long road, but we will get there.
