In recent years, the topic of abortion has involved much debate over those children who survive abortions. An article that William Lawyer and Matthew Margetts wrote for Human Life International March 12 2021, addresses that question and shows some startling facts about how many babies survive abortion and how many are left for dead.
I was surprised how many survive, how many are even treated respectfully, and how many grow up to be adults. Many are left with permanent injuries from the attempt to end their lives. Just one of those many is Lila Rose, the founder and president of the anti-abortion organization Live Action. The Guttenmacher Institute estimates that 431 babies survive an abortion each year, and I believe that’s a conservative number.
Many politicians and pro-choice abortion activists say surviving an abortion is a thing of the past and that it’s not possible. They also think those who survive would be given acceptable care. As one who thinks this is almost inhuman, I hoped this would be the case, but sadly it’s not true at all. It’s hard to believe, but many are just left to die with no care to comfort them, and they can live for many hours and then die.
What do you think happens when somehow a baby survives an abortion? Again, to me this is almost inhuman. Many reports find that these babies grow to have beautiful and productive lives, with some becoming physicians and social workers.
Legislation has been brought forth to ensure the safety and care for those who survive, and it has always been defeated.
Over 1 million couples in America are on waiting lists to adopt children, and many will accept a child even if a baby has Down syndrome or physical problems, and the fact that babies who survive an abortion aren’t given proper care is heartbreaking.
John Miller
Frederick
(1) comment
Even before Roe was overturned nearly 99% of US abortions occurred within 21 weeks, and most that were later were due to the health of the mother or to birth defects. There is already federal law against killing infants, but what measures should be used to keep the rare live aborted baby alive are controversial to some people. It is hard to sift through all the misinformation people put out, so here is a link to a fact checking article on the subject. https://www.factcheck.org/2019/03/the-facts-on-the-born-alive-debate/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.