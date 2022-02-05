I would like to offer a different perspective to the recent Neil Young/Joe Rogan controversy.
I am a fan of both. Do I agree with the opinions of both – absolutely not. Because I’m an adult who keeps an open mind to alternative ideas, something that is quickly going up in the smoke and mirrors of mainstream media and journalists who only present one point of view based on who owns and controls said mainstream media, not the facts by the recognized educated experts in their field.
It’s interesting to note that in a recent article in Bloomberg Businessweek about the issue, Young “cited Rogan’s history of peddling misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines on his show, while also admitting he’d never listened to it.” It was also noted in the same article, "Before his complaints about Rogan, Young removed his catalog to protest poor audio quality." When I listen to Rogan, I listen from beginning to end, the content I agree with and the content I don’t.
The good news is it sparks my interest to further investigate and educate myself on the issue and then form my own opinion. Wasn’t America founded on the freedom to talk about and more importantly, listen to different ideas? Are we going to persecute someone who does that and most importantly, is open to changing his mind about what/who he believes, especially when he’s speaking with recognized experts on the subject?
Those of you who are judging either side would do well to listen to Rogan’s statement on YouTube and judge for yourself and then listen to Young’s song “Let’s Impeach the President”, surely controversial and judged in it's time. I seem to remember Young and Joni Mitchell as being part of the very anti-establishment hippies of the 60s, not trusting or believing everything the government said. At that time in history they were judged, but also applauded by some for presenting a different point of view and forcing society to think about and possibly change some very controversial policies.
My, my how the tables have turned and times have changed.
(5) comments
Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and any other "ancient" rockers who are coming out against Joe Rogan are nothing more than hypocrites who are trying to remain relevant with their virtue signaling. They live in a bubble, engaging in group think, totally cut off from how the majority of this country lives...and thinks. All of them are idiots.
Now that the CDC has recognized natural immunity to covid, will any of those censured for "misinformation" in past be restored?
"The report finally acknowledges what many have suspected for a long time - that surviving COVID-19 provides excellent natural immunity not only repeat infection but also to hospitalization and death for the delta variant of COVID-19."
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/the-cdc-is-finally-recognizing-natural-immunity-legislators-should-follow-suit/ar-AATqW9y?ocid=msedgntp
Ugg. Scientists have always recognized natural immunity. They also recognized that people do sometimes get infected with the same bug - as often happens with Covid. Many people have gotten multiple Covid infections. There was a large study done in the US showing that the vaccines on average give about five-fold greater protection from future infection than does previous infection - thus the general recommendation that even those who were previously infected should get vaccinated.
https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1029-Vaccination-Offers-Higher-Protection.html
So why is there a discrepancy between the articles that WT and I posted? There isn't. Even WT's article says that the situation changed over time, as the virus mutated. The vaccines were made against the original strain. It makes perfect sense that as the virus mutated and the vaccine remained the same, that disease-acquired immunity would eventually become stronger than vaccine-acquired immunity.
