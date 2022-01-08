Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando authored a column about transparency in law enforcement in the Commentary section of Saturday’s newspaper (Rely on trust, not rumors). The letter referenced misinformation about a criminal act that recently occurred in the city.
The misinformation he addressed appeared to have specific motivations including stereotyping of minorities and a false picture of the crime rate in Frederick city. He corrected the misinformation. I found the letter informative, well written, and timely. The letter reflects much more than this one incident and mirrors national issues of trust and honesty in government.
Our nation is often divided on issues, but one significant issue is “truth.” As we approached the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the lies and false information that were espoused justifying the event still exist. The big lie that the election was stolen began with elected officials and was repeated by the insurrectionists. It was often said by elected officials that you could not trust the government.
The argument seems convoluted because the side that was espousing the lie, said you could not trust the government, was, in fact, the government at that time. It was the previous administration that created and spread the big lie that the election was stolen. Many of those involved in disseminating the lie, the insurrection, and its aftermath still refuse to even acknowledge what occurred and why. The refusal of former leaders and even current elected individuals to recognize and acknowledge the truth continues to divide us.
By telling the truth, Chief Lando told the community that he is a conscientious leader and that the Frederick Police Department works for the citizens. There will be those who do not believe Chief Lando, not unlike those that still justify the insurrection. Some people have so much invested in their beliefs, including the big lie, they cannot accept the truth.
“A lie doesn't become truth, wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good, just because it's accepted by a majority.” — Booker T. Washington
Shannon Bohrer
Emmitsburg
