Frederick County Public Schools has had to close schools twice already this year due to heavy rains. What do we now call these days? Climate Crises days?
Beyond the personal life choices we all must make to lessen the impact of global warming, farmers and county planners are on the front lines of the problem, and Frederick County can be a model for our nation.
Fields with streams that run through them should all have at least two lines of trees on either side. If you have farmland that had a muddy river running through it last Thursday morning, call the county — they will plant trees for you for free.
That top-soil run-off is contributing to the biggest die-off of grasses in the Chesapeake. These grasses, like forests, put the brakes on climate change. When they die, the change only accelerates and crabs and oysters and wildlife all disappears.
Also, all new construction should be done with the impacts of water run-off in mind with houses that are energy efficient. The county has a duty to stop allowing cheap construction and communities planned using a 20th century mindset when every step we make in the wrong direction puts us closer to falling off of the climate cliff.
Johnny Carrera
Urbana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.