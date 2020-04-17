One of the most important things to limit the spread of the coronavirus is aggressive contact tracing, which was mentioned as one of the building blocks Gov. Hogan laid out for reopening the state.
When someone tests positive for the virus, contact tracing attempts to track down everyone the person has been in contact with during the previous 14 days to quarantine those people so they don’t unwittingly spread the virus further. Some countries have done this successfully using strong surveillance and tracking methods which would not work well in our country.
I suggest one way each of us could help authorities with contact tracing would be to keep a simple journal for each day, noting the people outside of the household you’ve been physically near and each time you’re in public at a store or business with the approximate time you were there. That way, if you or someone on your list tests positive, you can immediately help the trackers identify who may be at risk.
It’s a very simple thing to do and the more of us who do it, the faster the spread of the virus can be limited.
