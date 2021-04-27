Both the Historic Preservation Commission and the city of Frederick are responsible for protecting the character and charm of the Historic District.
They have instilled policies and guidelines clearly stating that buildings of excessive mass and scale threaten community character, but the HPC and city are not following their own policies and guidelines relating to mass and scale.
The existing Maxwell Square does not add to the character and charm of the Historic District. Its mass and scale overwhelm the historic neighborhood in which it is located.
The proposed project located at 5th and Maxwell Avenue makes no effort to blend into the mass and scale of the historic neighborhood in which it is to be located.
In fact, the developers of the proposed project made every effort to make sure it matched the mass and scale of a non-contributing and non-historic project, Maxwell Square.
Both projects have been or are being evaluated as if they were located outside of the Historic District.
New construction projects that would be appropriate anywhere else in the city may not be appropriate if located in the Historic District if they have excessive mass and scale or are designed as stock architecture with few contributing features.
If any new construction in the Historic District is allowed to use these projects as precedent, then new construction will pose a serious threat to the Historic District’s character and charm.
The city and the Historic Preservation Commission need to follow their own policies and guidelines and require new construction to blend in with their historic neighbors and not their newer non-contributing neighbors.
The primary threat to the character and charm of our Historic District is not from degradation of its historic assets, nor is it from new construction and infill. The primary threat to the Historic District is from the city and Historic Preservation Commission not requiring projects to comply with established policies and guidelines.
