The next time you ride into downtown Middletown you can’t miss the dinosaur apartment complex that will loom above the town’s skyline. This complex is being built in the location where the old Memorial Hall stood. The front of the Memorial Hall is being kept, which town officials say will make it blend in with the town. After riding into downtown, that statement is totally wrong.
I can’t believe the elected officials of that town have waived not only the height but the required parking space restrictions. It’s now a four-story, ugly complex, not counting the roof and HVAC units sitting on top. Being born and raised in this great town makes me wonder what happened. Change is change but if you’re riding in Route 17 from Myersville to the town’s main intersection, this building hits you right in the face, like a dinosaur. It’s not even finished and it already towers over the little church next door’s steeple. When completed, it will be as tall as the beautiful CRUCC church steeple behind it that has stood for over 200 years.
Town officials will probably say it will boost the economy within the town. The town’s economy looks pretty good to me. The town has 15, yes 15, places food can be purchased to eat on-site or for takeout. They all seem to be doing fine to me.
The complex has 14 apartments, but the under-the-building parking only has 10 spaces. Once again the required parking was waived so the tenants will have to find public parking somewhere. I believe it should be two cars per apartment, shouldn’t it? The town sent a proposal to CRUCC, which has two lots next door, wanting to lease those lots. The town wanted to turn those into a public parking lot the town said it needed. Reading between the lines one might say most of those spaces would be for the complex parking as they didn’t have enough spaces. The CRUCC day-care center playground backs up to those lots. With that in mind the church elected not to lease that space.
This complex is just a wrong fit for this beautiful town. The inside of this building which faces Church Street looks right into the other apartments that already have been there for years and years. Another problem I see is the one-way alley that you enter to park in the building. That alley is only one car wide, so what happens when a car coming in and a car coming out meet? I have to wonder, what’s next to rise up in this beautiful town?
Michael Locke
Frederick
(1) comment
It is sad that developers have free reign in communities. Frederick County's beautiful spaces are rapidly disappearing, especially in Route 15 to Gettysburg
