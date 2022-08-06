A story on Page A1 of the July 27 edition of the Frederick News-Post describes “free-lunch disarray” and “pushback from congressional Republicans” that will put an end to a free lunch school program before the 2022-23 school years begins. Typical response from the party that fiscally has more money than they know what to do with. Pick on kids that need to be fed because they don’t have even three meals a day. Read the ALICE report issued by our community service organizations in Frederick County. This is a Republican disgrace.
William Dolan
