I saw recently that town Councilman Larry Hushour is running for mayor. The town of Mount Airy would be lucky to have him. As a U.S. Naval Academy graduate and naval aviator, he knows what it means to serve and to do so honorably.
He shows the same dedication to service in the town of Mount Airy. We got to know Larry as our daughter’s Girl Scout Gold Award adviser. He guided her through her year-long project to benefit the town with a temporary lighting system for the Rails to Trails path.
He also played a valuable role in recommending our daughter to the U.S. Naval Academy admissions board. We’re proud that she’ll be attending USNA with the class of 2025. In short, Larry cares about people and about the town of Mount Airy.
