I write as both a mother with three children in Frederick County public schools and as a psychiatric nurse practitioner who practices in the Frederick community.
The impact of the hybrid model currently enacted within FCPS is detrimental to the mental health and overall well-being of many FCPS students, my children included. The social isolation is hurting them. The difficulties of remote learning are affecting their performance and grades. The implications for negative changes to their long-term health and well-being are immense.
Enriching social contact is important for appropriate development and growth. Children of all ages are isolated from their peers, even within the hybrid model, and are being denied appropriate playtime and interaction. Children who remain isolated are more likely to suffer from depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. The long-term implications of developing these conditions at a young age are not good. We run the risk of increasing mental illness and suicide rates within our community with this hybrid model. Nationally, suicide rates among children, and especially teens, are increasing as the pandemic continues. Other districts have taken this impact seriously and have returned to five-day, in-person classroom education while safely following the recommendations put forth by the CDC.
As parents, most of us know that screen time should be limited for all children per organizations such as the American Academy of Pediatrics, yet we are now expected to sit our children in front of screens for hours each day, demanding that they not only sustain their attention for “classroom” lectures, but also complete online work beyond that time. Despite a return to the classroom with the hybrid model, our children continue to use screens all day, every day as teachers lecture via the computer to both the children in front of them and the children who are at home. The long-term effects of prolonged screen time can include eye strain, headaches and changes in circadian rhythm. With the current hybrid model, we are hurting our children.
As a parent and medical professional, I implore FCPS to take these considerations seriously. Many states have kept their students in the classroom effectively and safely despite the pandemic. I am deeply concerned to hear that this hybrid model, which is detrimental to the health of our children, may continue in the fall. Sustaining this model for the 2020-21 school year has been a strain on many families. As the model continues, the negative impact on children’s socio-emotional development, mental health and physical health will continue to worsen. I petition FCPS to change this trajectory and return to a five-day, in-person schedule while following the CDC guidelines, which now state three feet of social distancing is safe for children of all ages.
Sarah Hollingsworth is the owner of Brunswick Psychiatry and Wellness Services
Sarah Hollingsworth
Knoxville
