Here we go again, another liberal contributor, Anadi Naik, writing that all our pandemic troubles are to be blamed on President Trump while claiming that he used Russia to win the election in 2016 (disproved) and used Ukraine to do the same for the 2020 election. (The Biden end of the Ukraine story is much, much deeper and I’m sure it’ll bubble up soon enough.)
Does he actually believe what he wrote? I wonder, if the shoe was on the other foot and Hillary Clinton was elected in 2016, what would she be doing differently during this crisis. I’m sure flights between the U.S. and China would still be occurring. Oh, and the lack of personal protection equipment would be because the Republicans somehow blocked their purchase.
Although I don’t always agree with what our president says, he’s doing his best to curtail the virus and get our economy going. I can, with much certainty, tell you Hillary and her ilk wouldn’t be doing anything better. Most likely it would be worse due to their political correctness that would have delayed any motions of applying measures to protect our country and its citizens.
Let’s run a model on that and see what happens. The hypocrisy of the left knows no bounds.
(1) comment
Mr. Ryan, with all do respect, I suggest using some critical thinking skills and truly evaluate trump's antics during this pandemic. He is a failure as president, a failure at business and most definitely a failure at showing a shred of compassion for his fellow humans. How do you and YOUR ILK measure his success because it cannot be by the 80,000 dead that could have been avoided if trump had gotten off his rotund derriere and opened his squinting eyes to the warnings. How foolish to put so much stock into so small a human. History will prove his corruption and will embarrass his blind followers.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.