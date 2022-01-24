I read Gary Bennett’s Jan. 13 letter (Unvaccinated are holding us hostage) and I just can’t get past it. He is correct that those people in all of the United Sates that are unvaccinated are holding the rest of us hostage. The hard part of this pandemic would be gone if everyone that can get the vaccine would just do it. It’s free, easy, and it works.
Yes, you can still get COVID after your shots and booster but, it is very unlikely that you will have to go to the hospital or be badly sick.
The selfish, unpatriotic, insensitive people that haven’t gotten the shot are the reason this pandemic has lasted as long as it has. The virus will continue to mutate into different and more difficult variants as long as there are unvaccinated people for it to infect.
Do what is right for everyone, get the shot.
P.S. It’s too bad that all of us have to suffer to help those that are too stubborn to just get the shot.
P.S.S. and wear a mask.
Ken Berkowitz
Walkersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.