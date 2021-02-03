While I have read a couple of positive letters about the Frederick County Health Department’s efficiency in vaccine distribution, I would like to share another side.
I am a 60-plus-year-old Frederick County Public Schools teacher and was able to schedule a vaccine appointment through the health department for (Jan. 28) at 11:36 a.m. Many of my colleagues and friends had done the same and also received appointments. At about 10:30, I started receiving messages from colleagues who had gone to their scheduled appointment as FCPS teachers/staff, and had been turned away because they were not 75 years or older.
At the same time, three other friends, who are not yet 75 and are not FCPS employees, were writing to say they had just received their vaccines. It appeared to me that it was luck of the draw, so I decided to try my luck. I was greeted at the door and immediately asked if I was an FCPS teacher. I was informed that they were only accepting first responders and people 75 years or older. I explained that I was in cohort 1B and had a scheduled appointment. I was told again that I did not fit the criteria and that they had already turned away several other teachers today.
Given the enormous controversy about vaccines and returning to the classroom, and given the fact that I am in cohort 1B and the state of Maryland is “officially” at 1C, and given the fact that I was able to secure an appointment online using the Health Department’s website, it was very discouraging, to say the least, that I too was turned away.
I am also curious as to who will receive the vaccines that were slated for the appointments that were rejected.
Theresa Badum
Frederick
(11) comments
Teachers need this PERIOD
There are vastly more people wanting to get vaccinated than they presently have doses -- supply falls way short of demand. So they are trying to ration by age and vulnerability, which is inevitably contentious. It is interesting that the County has taken away links to their website page on vaccinations because they can't deliver for lack of supplies of vaccine and the online waiting list just causes frustration. CDC needs to free the Johnson & Johnson and Oxford-Astozenica vaccines for use so supply can be drastically increased. Maybe Gov Hogan can use his Korean connections to bypass the Feds and get vaccines from there?
They cannot legally use foreign vaccines that are not approved by FDA yet, so the Korean option is out. J&J has applied for EUA, so their vaccine is right around the corner. NovaVax just showed great results in their phase III trial, so their EUA should follow close behind. The companies are cranking out vaccine batches just as fast as they can. Remember, we accomplished developing vaccines and getting them through mandatory large scale clinical trials in mere months, in what usually takes several years. Patience.
We are all in competition against our neighbors for an almost nonexistent number of life saving vaccines. Why should a young teacher who is less likely to die get vaccinated before a 65 year old who is in more danger?
It is horrifying that the government has set up this Hunger Games “rollout”. Now we learn that we must sign up at commercial vendors like grocery stores because the health dept vaccine allotment has been slashed. Each of these stores has a different sign up platform, where we continue to compete with each other.
This is disgusting.
Again, stop the histrionics seven. This is not "The Hunger Games", and the batches of vaccine are being sent to the states as soon as they pass their FDA-mandated QC tests. You cannot speed up the manufacturing process no matter how much political posturing, stamping of feet, or holding your breath that you may do. The batches are distributed to the states by population. The states then distribute to the local (county) governments for distribution and administration. Wait your turn, sign up, then show up (at no cost to you). Others have reported a better service from the County since the initial problems they had.
The point is that the vaccines cannot be manufactured fast enough. There will never be enough to keep up with the variants. Fauci has confirmed this.
I'm sure you would expect your students to follow the rules so why not you.
Ridiculous comment. She is not trying to skirt the rules. She was told to come in for a shot. They gave her an appointment. When she showed up they said she couldn't get the shot. Not rocket science. They are making appointments for teachers because they are supposed to be ready for them, since they want to start school in February. No shots, no school. Their call ... their rules. NOT the fault of the teachers.
this vaccine distribution is a total FUBAR
I agree. I'm past 65 yoa and am eligible. I check vaccine distributor sites a gazillion times a day because the sites indicate the appts. change hourly. I feel like I'm a contestant in The Hunger Games. I felt that the Frederick County Health Department's system was the best. Sign up once and they'll contact you in the order they receive vaccine interest requests. I read yesterday that the Health Dept.would be getting fewer vaccine doses because the supply amount was now being divided and distributed to multiple drug stores. Let the games begin.
Now you must sign up with several different commercial establishments that will grab your data and inundate you with their advertising, while forcing you to sign on hourly in the hope that you can secure one of the very few appointments before your neighbor does. It’s a hideous lottery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.