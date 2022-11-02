{span}Several years ago, I met Michael Hough face to face when he came through our neighborhood trying to drum up votes. He recited the usual rhetoric about lowering taxes, bringing in more jobs, and improving schools. When I asked him how he planned to accomplish his goals, he had no real explanations other than to repeat his goals.{/span}
{span}Fast-forward to 2022, and it appears he still has no real plans. It seems the majority of reasons he and his campaign staff can give for why we should vote for him for county executive are reasons why we shouldn’t vote for his opponent, and he does this by taking her statements totally out of context and twisting them to support his claims. If this is the type of “honesty” we can expect from Mr. Hough, I have no intention of voting for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.