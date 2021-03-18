I weep for Republicans and Americans who have forgotten so many things American. I disagree with Dylan Diggs, but commend him for trying to reason through today’s chaos (A Republican Party built to last, March 6). America once united by basic values and principles has lost its rudder and keel.
America is a Republic, the core of the Republican Party forgotten by corrupted politicians, educators and journalists. By design, our Republic protects liberty, and unalienable rights for every citizen: rich or poor. A system of limited government with checks and balances, it’s designed to protect everyone from mob rule, coercion and threat.
“Free market” concepts weren’t proposed by Ronald Reagan, as Diggs considers. They are basic concepts rooted in “self-evident truths” in the Declaration of Independence: “all men are created equal…. endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Republicanism is shared knowledge. For example, everyone dislikes the thought of being robbed, assaulted, etcetera. Teaching isn’t necessary; thus, it’s natural/moral law. It’s not a descent "into dogma,” as Diggs implies. Instead, all Americans are obligated to follow this simple understanding: the silver rule — do no harm. Liberty is the freedom to do good for the common good.
Elected officials in violation neglect their duty and lose their right to serve. The sole intrinsic role of government is the service of justice — do no harm. The Republican Party is not “a tool” as Diggs claims. It represents the allegiance to the most fair and just system of government.
Diggs’ description of community, activism, and the goal of citizens is marxist theory. Diggs states, “The goal is to aggregate interests and funnel them into political action that can influence governance.” This political tactic enforces theory vs. method, and opinion vs. objective truth.
Synthesis of ideas by design is intolerance for objective truth, eventually forcing a compromise of values and submission. E Pluribus Unum integrates the many things that unite us, such as natural law. Diggs wants good deeds, candidates, and principles. Who or what defines goodness, personal dogma, personal opinions funneled into some sort of community synthesis?
The founding documents, natural law, and principles of reason, ethics, justice and natural rights are the rudder and keel for the common good. I weep for Americans who have become rudderless, to the point that we challenge nothing. I weep for Republicans who have lost their keel.
